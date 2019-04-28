See All Counselors in Maysville, KY
Deborah Weber, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Deborah Weber, LCSW

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Deborah Weber, LCSW is a Counselor in Maysville, KY. 

Deborah Weber works at Maysville Ob Gyn Family Health Center Pharmacy in Maysville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maysville Ob Gyn Family Health Center Pharmacy
    927 Kenton Station Dr, Maysville, KY 41056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 759-0490
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Deborah Weber?

    Apr 28, 2019
    She came highly recommended to me by friends. She also came highly recommended to me by my PCP. I found that she is kind and very good at her job. I applied all the advice from her and it has made me so much better.
    — Apr 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Deborah Weber, LCSW
    How would you rate your experience with Deborah Weber, LCSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Deborah Weber to family and friends

    Deborah Weber's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Deborah Weber

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Deborah Weber, LCSW.

    About Deborah Weber, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275604803
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Weber, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deborah Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Weber works at Maysville Ob Gyn Family Health Center Pharmacy in Maysville, KY. View the full address on Deborah Weber’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Deborah Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Weber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Deborah Weber, LCSW?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.