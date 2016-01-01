Deborah Weinstein, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deborah Weinstein, MFT
Overview
Deborah Weinstein, MFT is an Individual Counselor in Temecula, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 27720 Jefferson Ave Ste 110, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 506-0864
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deborah Weinstein?
About Deborah Weinstein, MFT
- Individual Counseling
- English
- 1083887046
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Children's Hospital
- San Diego State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Weinstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Deborah Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.