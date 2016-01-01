Deborha Caputo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Deborha Caputo is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pomona, NY.
Digestive Disease Associates of Rockland PC974 Route 45 Ste 2000, Pomona, NY 10970 Directions (845) 354-3700
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1508939281
Deborha Caputo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deborha Caputo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deborha Caputo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborha Caputo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborha Caputo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.