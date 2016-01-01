See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pomona, NY
Deborha Caputo

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Deborha Caputo

Deborha Caputo is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pomona, NY. 

Deborha Caputo works at Digestive Disease Associates Of Rockland in Pomona, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Deborha Caputo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Disease Associates of Rockland PC
    974 Route 45 Ste 2000, Pomona, NY 10970 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 354-3700
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Deborha Caputo

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508939281
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborha Caputo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Deborha Caputo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborha Caputo works at Digestive Disease Associates Of Rockland in Pomona, NY. View the full address on Deborha Caputo’s profile.

    Deborha Caputo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deborha Caputo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborha Caputo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborha Caputo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

