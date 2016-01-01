See All Nurse Practitioners in Little Rock, AR
Debra Brent, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Debra Brent, APN

Debra Brent, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Little Rock, AR. 

Debra Brent works at Chi Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Debra Brent's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chi Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates, PLLC - Little Rock
    6 Shackleford Dr, Little Rock, AR 72211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 500-5001
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Debra Brent, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518923903
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Debra Brent, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Debra Brent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Debra Brent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Debra Brent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Debra Brent works at Chi Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Debra Brent’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Debra Brent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Brent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Brent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Brent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

