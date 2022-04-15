Deby Crook, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deby Crook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deby Crook, FNP-C
Overview
Deby Crook, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX.
Deby Crook works at
Locations
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group210 Lake Rd Ste 300, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Mrs Deby Crook FNP-C has been my doctor (that's how I refer to her) for going on 11 yrs now & I trust her 100%!!! She has not EVER rushed me once & is ALWAYS concerned about my well being. She always tells me like it is & has a AWESOME bedside manner!! I would refer her to anyone from 1-100.
About Deby Crook, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
NPI: 1871791012
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Deby Crook has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Deby Crook accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Deby Crook using Healthline FindCare.
Deby Crook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deby Crook works at
7 patients have reviewed Deby Crook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deby Crook.
