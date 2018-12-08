Debra Danzinger, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Debra Danzinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Debra Danzinger, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, KY.
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care323 Center St, New Haven, KY 40051 Directions (502) 350-5191Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Deb is the all time best! She has been my primary care for years & I wouldn't go to anyone else. Many of my family members & friends go to Deb & they all rave about the care she provides.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
