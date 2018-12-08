See All Nurse Practitioners in New Haven, KY
Debra Danzinger, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Debra Danzinger, APRN

Debra Danzinger, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, KY. 

Debra Danzinger works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in New Haven, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

Debra Danzinger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    323 Center St, New Haven, KY 40051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 350-5191
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Debra Danzinger, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578524641
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Debra Danzinger, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Debra Danzinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Debra Danzinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Debra Danzinger works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in New Haven, KY. View the full address on Debra Danzinger’s profile.

    Debra Danzinger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Danzinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Danzinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Danzinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

