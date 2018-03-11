Debra Sheppard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Debra Sheppard, ABPP
Overview of Debra Sheppard, ABPP
Debra Sheppard, ABPP is a Neuropsychologist in Billings, MT.
Debra Sheppard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Debra Sheppard's Office Locations
-
1
Northern Rockies Neuropsychology PC1655 Shiloh Rd Ste D, Billings, MT 59106 Directions (406) 238-6350
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Debra Sheppard?
Deb Shepard is very professional and easy to respect. Her office staff gives a family atmosphere with a very pleasant, competent and relaxing feel. My diagnosis came back opposite of what others were saying but she was strong and confident in her testing.
About Debra Sheppard, ABPP
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1538194659
Frequently Asked Questions
Debra Sheppard accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Debra Sheppard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Debra Sheppard works at
15 patients have reviewed Debra Sheppard. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Sheppard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Sheppard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Sheppard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.