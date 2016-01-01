See All Physicians Assistants in San Antonio, TX
Deidra McCutchen, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Deidra McCutchen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX. 

Deidra McCutchen works at SAN ANTONIO ORTHOPEDIC GROUP - REMOVE in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group - Medical Center
    2829 Babcock Rd Ste 700, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 593-1475
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    About Deidra McCutchen, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699325928
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

