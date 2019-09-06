Dr. Deisy Boscan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boscan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deisy Boscan, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deisy Boscan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in La Jolla, CA.
Dr. Boscan works at
Locations
1
Deisy C. Boscan Ph.d. Psychologist Professional Corp.7590 Fay Ave Ste 401, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 263-4226
2
Deisy C. Boscan Ph.d. Psychologist Professional Corp.7946 Ivanhoe Ave Ste 305, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 238-4226
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boscan was great for the entire time she treated my daughter. I only had very positive experiences with her and I question the legitimacy of the complaints on this website. She helped to correctly diagnose a condition that 12 other professionals completely overlooked. Thankfully my daughter has a normal life now as a direct result of Dr. Boscan.
About Dr. Deisy Boscan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boscan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boscan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boscan works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Boscan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boscan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boscan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boscan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.