Dr. Delicia McLean, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Delicia McLean, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Austin, TX. 

Dr. McLean works at The Raeda Group, PLLC in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Raeda Group, PLLC
    500 W 6th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Exposure Therapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Delicia McLean, PHD

  • Clinical Psychology
  • English
  • 1407053143
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Delicia McLean, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McLean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McLean works at The Raeda Group, PLLC in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. McLean’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. McLean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLean.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.