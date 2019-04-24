Dr. Sorokin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dena Sorokin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dena Sorokin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Denver, CO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4770 E Iliff Ave Ste 110, Denver, CO 80222 Directions (720) 560-9285
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sorokin?
Dr. Sorokin gave me good guidelines for how to not get angry at small things, how to set boundaries, and how to in general just relax more. She's very intelligent and has great ideas for how to better manage life in general.
About Dr. Dena Sorokin, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1538216973
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorokin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorokin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorokin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorokin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorokin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.