Denay Murray accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Denay Murray
Overview
Denay Murray is a Physician Assistant in Saint Paul, MN.
Locations
United Hospital333 Smith Ave N, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (612) 863-6590
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Denay Murray
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1871012765
Frequently Asked Questions
Denay Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Denay Murray has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Denay Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denay Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denay Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.