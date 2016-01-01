Denia Perez, APNC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Denia Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Denia Perez, APNC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Denia Perez, APNC
Denia Perez, APNC is a Nurse Practitioner in Paterson, NJ.
Denia Perez works at
Denia Perez's Office Locations
-
1
Clinico Centro32 Hine St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 341-3782Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
-
2
Clinico Centro474 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (862) 291-0080Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Denia Perez?
About Denia Perez, APNC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1780949792
Frequently Asked Questions
Denia Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Denia Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Denia Perez works at
Denia Perez speaks Spanish.
Denia Perez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Denia Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denia Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denia Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.