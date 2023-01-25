See All Dermatologists in Longview, TX
Denis Adams, PA-C

Dermatology
4.9 (117)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Denis Adams, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Longview, TX. 

Denis Adams works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Longview in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Longview
    1402 N 4th St, Longview, TX 75601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 757-8878
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 117 ratings
    Patient Ratings (117)
    5 Star
    (109)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Denis Adams, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174501811
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

