Dr. Denis Feldman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denis Feldman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Denis Feldman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Baytown, TX.
Dr. Feldman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baytown Office606 Rollingbrook Dr Ste 1G, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 427-3257
-
2
AIG Building2929 Allen Pkwy Fl 2, Houston, TX 77019 Directions (713) 669-0444
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldman?
He is a down to earth person. It was the first time seeing a Psychology. I felt it was ok to let out the cry I was holding in for so long. I recommended many of my family to him. He have two locations that is great for me. And I'm so grateful that my life is so different.
About Dr. Denis Feldman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1316017668
Education & Certifications
- Texas Research Institute Of Mental Sciences, Tmc
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.