Denise Leone, PNP

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Denise Leone, PNP

Denise Leone, PNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Denise Leone works at Novant Health Patient Services in Winston Salem, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Denise Leone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Patient Services
    2085 Frontis Plaza Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7758
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 29, 2022
    Amazing care!!!!
    John Zemon — Jun 29, 2022
    About Denise Leone, PNP

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1851559892
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Denise Leone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Denise Leone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Denise Leone works at Novant Health Patient Services in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Denise Leone’s profile.

    Denise Leone has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Leone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denise Leone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denise Leone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

