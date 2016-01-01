Dr. Rabold accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denise Rabold, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Denise Rabold, PHD is a Psychologist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Rabold works at
Locations
-
1
Neurorehab LLC1 E Campus View Blvd Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43235 Directions (614) 847-9008
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rabold?
About Dr. Denise Rabold, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1255485694
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabold works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.