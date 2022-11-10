See All Nurse Practitioners in Portland, OR
Denise Tobe, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Denise Tobe, FNP-C

Denise Tobe, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR. 

Denise Tobe works at ZOOMCARE in Portland, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Denise Tobe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Zoomcare Hawthorne
    3325 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 684-8252
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 10, 2022
    I visited Dr. Tobe A few months ago to receive a new prescriber for my medications & a basic mental health check-up. She was kind and understanding towards me and was very easy to talk to. I have read the other reviews posted about her and, in my opinion, I don’t think any of the lower-rated ones are appropriate or accurate at all as she was a great doctor for me. The only reason I would maybe give 4/5 stars is just bc my pharmacy has claimed they have been unable to reach the prescriber for an antidep refill despite me being on the same medication for almost a decade. I don’t know if is related to her specifically, since it could definitely just be a result of ZoomCare & their policies. ZoomCare can be difficult on those with chronic depression & anxiety because they may refuse your refills until you are able to visit with a Dr. which is not safe for those with dep & anxiety Either way, she was great each time I spoke with her and is someone you can trust as your doctor.
    Kerrigan Walsh — Nov 10, 2022
    About Denise Tobe, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235503277
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Denise Tobe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Denise Tobe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Denise Tobe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denise Tobe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denise Tobe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

