Dr. Spiro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis Spiro, OD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Spiro, OD
Dr. Dennis Spiro, OD is an Optometrist in Whittier, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spiro's Office Locations
- 1 11311 La Mirada Blvd Ste B, Whittier, CA 90604 Directions (562) 946-3311
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spiro?
Dr. Spiro is very thorough and helped me restore 20 20 vision by prescribing just the perfect contact lens. I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Dennis Spiro, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1487645180
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.