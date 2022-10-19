Derek Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Derek Johnson, PA-C
Derek Johnson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boca Raton, FL.
Derek Johnson works at
Urology Care Specialists1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 195, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 939-0700
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Derek saw me after I couldn't pee. He fixed me right up and made sure things were flowing after that. On my digital rectal exam, he told me, I think you enjoyed that a little too much. That really broke the ice and showed that not only is he a great medical professional, he has lots of great human qualities to make a person like me comfortable in a very awkward situation.
About Derek Johnson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1962746172
Derek Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Derek Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Derek Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Derek Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Derek Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Derek Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.