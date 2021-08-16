See All Physicians Assistants in Denver, CO
Derek Miller, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (10)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Derek Miller, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Denver, CO. 

Derek Miller works at APEX Family Medicine in Denver, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    APEX Family Medicine
    300 S Jackson St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 321-0222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Aug 16, 2021
    derek was my doctor for many years , he is as good as it gets ,so sharp and on top of it, i would so welcome being back under his care..............
    rick freeman — Aug 16, 2021
    About Derek Miller, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1124491212
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Derek Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Derek Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Derek Miller works at APEX Family Medicine in Denver, CO. View the full address on Derek Miller’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Derek Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Derek Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Derek Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Derek Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

