Devin Stein, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Overview

Devin Stein, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kingwood, TX. 

Devin Stein works at Holistic Psychiatry in Kingwood, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Holistic Psychiatry
    3411 Cedar Knolls Dr Ste B, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 532-5462

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Jan 19, 2022
Very kind and caring which made you feel comfortable. He was so easy to talk to and made you feel like you were talking to someone you’ve known forever.
About Devin Stein, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1881297182
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Devin Stein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Devin Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Devin Stein works at Holistic Psychiatry in Kingwood, TX. View the full address on Devin Stein’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Devin Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Devin Stein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Devin Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Devin Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

