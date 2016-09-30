Diana Alford, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Alford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Diana Alford, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Diana Alford, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC.
Diana Alford works at
Locations
MUSC Health Primary Care - Carnes Crossroads2000 1st Ave, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Diana Alford?
Diana is one of the most patient , pro-active caregivers I've had. She listens! She has a good understanding of Fibromyalgia and treats compassionately.
About Diana Alford, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1588663082
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Diana Alford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Diana Alford accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Diana Alford offers online scheduling.
Diana Alford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Diana Alford works at
5 patients have reviewed Diana Alford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
