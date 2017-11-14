Diana Fischerkeller, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Fischerkeller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Diana Fischerkeller, LPC
Overview
Diana Fischerkeller, LPC is a Counselor in Pittsburgh, PA.
Diana Fischerkeller works at
Locations
-
1
Compassionate Counseling LLC520 Brookline Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15226 Directions (412) 216-0018
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Self Pay
- Sliding Scale
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Diana Fischerkeller?
Dr. Diana is one of the best medical professionals that I have ever encountered. She is compassionate, patient, understanding and a pleasure to work with. She has helped me tremendously with my most difficult situations in life and has brought me to a better place of understanding myself and what life throws at me. I would recommend her to anyone who thinks that therapy doesn't work because she has made a believer out of me.
About Diana Fischerkeller, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1932418332
Education & Certifications
- Family Links, Suzanne and Associates
- Laroche College
Frequently Asked Questions
Diana Fischerkeller accepts Aetna, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diana Fischerkeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Diana Fischerkeller works at
Diana Fischerkeller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Fischerkeller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Fischerkeller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Fischerkeller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.