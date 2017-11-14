See All Counselors in Pittsburgh, PA
Diana Fischerkeller, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Diana Fischerkeller, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Diana Fischerkeller, LPC is a Counselor in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Diana Fischerkeller works at Compassionate Counseling in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Compassionate Counseling LLC
    520 Brookline Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 216-0018

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medical-Psychiatric Issues Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Self Pay
    • Sliding Scale
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Diana Fischerkeller?

    Nov 14, 2017
    Dr. Diana is one of the best medical professionals that I have ever encountered. She is compassionate, patient, understanding and a pleasure to work with. She has helped me tremendously with my most difficult situations in life and has brought me to a better place of understanding myself and what life throws at me. I would recommend her to anyone who thinks that therapy doesn't work because she has made a believer out of me.
    Elena in Pittsburgh, PA — Nov 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Diana Fischerkeller, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Diana Fischerkeller, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Diana Fischerkeller to family and friends

    Diana Fischerkeller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Diana Fischerkeller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Diana Fischerkeller, LPC.

    About Diana Fischerkeller, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932418332
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Family Links, Suzanne and Associates
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Laroche College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Diana Fischerkeller, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Fischerkeller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Diana Fischerkeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Diana Fischerkeller works at Compassionate Counseling in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Diana Fischerkeller’s profile.

    Diana Fischerkeller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Fischerkeller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Fischerkeller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Fischerkeller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Diana Fischerkeller, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.