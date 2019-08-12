Dr. Diana Miner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Miner, PHD
Overview of Dr. Diana Miner, PHD
Dr. Diana Miner, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Westport, CT. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University Fellowship|University of Connecticut Medical Center
Dr. Miner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Miner's Office Locations
-
1
Diana E. Miner, PhD, LLC225 Main St, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 231-1173
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miner?
I've had the opportunity to work with Dr Miner over the last 5 months on a range of issues like anxiety, relationship troubles, dealing with childhood traumas, etc. Her suite has been such a pleasure to visit, and I've always felt calm and at ease there. Dr Miner herself is incredibly kind, non-judgmental, and easy to open up to -- I looked forward to our sessions as one of the highlights of my week, and have seen so much growth within myself even in this short time. Starting therapy is one of the best things I've done for myself, and I feel so fortunate to have found Dr Miner.
About Dr. Diana Miner, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English, French, Italian, Polish and Spanish
- 1396031738
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Fellowship|University of Connecticut Medical Center
- Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miner works at
Dr. Miner speaks French, Italian, Polish and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Miner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.