Dr. Diana Miner, PHD

Clinical Neuropsychology
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Diana Miner, PHD

Dr. Diana Miner, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Westport, CT. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University Fellowship|University of Connecticut Medical Center

Dr. Miner works at Diana E. Miner, PhD, LLC in Westport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miner's Office Locations

    Diana E. Miner, PhD, LLC
    225 Main St, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 231-1173

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

ADHD and-or ADD
Brain Injury
Dementia
ADHD and-or ADD
Brain Injury
Dementia

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 12, 2019
    I've had the opportunity to work with Dr Miner over the last 5 months on a range of issues like anxiety, relationship troubles, dealing with childhood traumas, etc. Her suite has been such a pleasure to visit, and I've always felt calm and at ease there. Dr Miner herself is incredibly kind, non-judgmental, and easy to open up to -- I looked forward to our sessions as one of the highlights of my week, and have seen so much growth within myself even in this short time. Starting therapy is one of the best things I've done for myself, and I feel so fortunate to have found Dr Miner.
    Blanche Radcliffe-Alexander — Aug 12, 2019
    About Dr. Diana Miner, PHD

    • Clinical Neuropsychology
    • English, French, Italian, Polish and Spanish
    • 1396031738
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford University Fellowship|University of Connecticut Medical Center
    • Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diana Miner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miner works at Diana E. Miner, PhD, LLC in Westport, CT. View the full address on Dr. Miner’s profile.

    Dr. Miner speaks French, Italian, Polish and Spanish.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Miner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

