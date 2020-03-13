Diana Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Diana Smith is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO.
Musharraf A. Nizami M.d. PC56 Club Manor Dr Ste 100, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 584-4767
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I have found communication with her to be easy and thoughtful.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1689948424
Diana Smith accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diana Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Diana Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.