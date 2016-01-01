Diane Boll accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diane Boll, PSY
Overview
Diane Boll, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Corona, CA.
Locations
- 1 710 Rimpau Ave Ste 104, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 377-2138
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Diane Boll, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1417001983
Frequently Asked Questions
Diane Boll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Diane Boll. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Boll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diane Boll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diane Boll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.