Dr. Diane Keahey, DNP

Family Medicine
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Diane Keahey, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tenn.

Dr. Keahey works at Diverse Care Clinic in Sherman, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Primary Care
    3415 N Heritage Pkwy, Sherman, TX 75092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 308-4336
  2. 2
    Advanced Primary Care
    1117 Gallagher Dr Ste 450, Sherman, TX 75090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 421-0171
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Diane Keahey, DNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912013988
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Tenn
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diane Keahey, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keahey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keahey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keahey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keahey works at Diverse Care Clinic in Sherman, TX. View the full address on Dr. Keahey’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Keahey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keahey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keahey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keahey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

