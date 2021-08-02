See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Chico, CA
Diane Lewman, PSY

Marriage & Family Therapy
Call for new patient details

Overview

Diane Lewman, PSY is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Chico, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    344 Flume St Ste F, Chico, CA 95928 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 591-3477
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Aug 02, 2021
    I went to Diane Lewman for over a year of therapy a few years ago in Chico, Ca, so I got to know her pretty well as a therapist. My reason for going to therapy was for EMDR treatment and psychological help as the result of growing up in an NPD abuse household and surviving extreme abuse and torture in adult relationships. I highly recommend Diane Lewman for EMDR and regular therapy. She is well-educated, intelligent, yet very warm and comforting. I have had some of the most productive and exciting years of my career since going through her treatment and was able to go No Contact with some relatives that made my life hell. Things I had not been able to do before going to treatment I am now able to do and it helped calm me down and react in a more measured way to things in life that used to really bother me. She REALLY helped calm down my C-PTSD brain and for that I'm truly grateful.
    Sherry G. — Aug 02, 2021
    About Diane Lewman, PSY

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1922106095
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

