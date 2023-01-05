See All Neuropsychologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Diane Mosnik, PHD

Neuropsychology
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Diane Mosnik, PHD

Dr. Diane Mosnik, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Milwaukee, WI. 

Dr. Mosnik works at Medical Psychology Associates in Milwaukee, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mosnik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Psychology Associates
    6110 N Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 962-1000
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    Jan 05, 2023
    Excellent, thorough assessment. Very passionate about getting kids the diagnoses and resources they need to be there best. Spent over 8 hours assessing and testing plus the written work she performed, but caps fees after 8 hours time so she was affordable. Spent 90 minutes reviewing the test, data, and recommendations. She was very engaging - she worked with our child for 5.5 hours straight when he only lasts 30 minutes in a classroom. She had a shorter wait list for assessment by 10+ months compared to other big facilities. She was able to rule out autism but rule in other diagnoses and get us off in the right direction. She had to adjust our assessments to multiple smaller windows of time due to our child's fatigue and her own schedule which had some pressing court appointments/trials come up but we were flexible (she does expert witness work). I recommend her to everyone.
    ADHD mom — Jan 05, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Diane Mosnik, PHD
    About Dr. Diane Mosnik, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932146172
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mosnik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mosnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mosnik works at Medical Psychology Associates in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Mosnik’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosnik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosnik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

