Dr. Mosnik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diane Mosnik, PHD
Overview of Dr. Diane Mosnik, PHD
Dr. Diane Mosnik, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Milwaukee, WI.
Dr. Mosnik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mosnik's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Psychology Associates6110 N Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53217 Directions (414) 962-1000
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mosnik?
Excellent, thorough assessment. Very passionate about getting kids the diagnoses and resources they need to be there best. Spent over 8 hours assessing and testing plus the written work she performed, but caps fees after 8 hours time so she was affordable. Spent 90 minutes reviewing the test, data, and recommendations. She was very engaging - she worked with our child for 5.5 hours straight when he only lasts 30 minutes in a classroom. She had a shorter wait list for assessment by 10+ months compared to other big facilities. She was able to rule out autism but rule in other diagnoses and get us off in the right direction. She had to adjust our assessments to multiple smaller windows of time due to our child's fatigue and her own schedule which had some pressing court appointments/trials come up but we were flexible (she does expert witness work). I recommend her to everyone.
About Dr. Diane Mosnik, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1932146172
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosnik works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosnik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.