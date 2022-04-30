Dina Cole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dina Cole, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dina Cole, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bangor, ME.
Dina Cole works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northern Light Internal Medicine Bangor302 Husson Ave Ste 1, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 947-6141Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dina Cole?
Dina is personable, actually takes the time to listen to her patients, goes far above and beyond . I wouldn’t go to anyone else . I trust her completely. Hope she’s around as long as I’m alive
About Dina Cole, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1124527460
Frequently Asked Questions
Dina Cole accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dina Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dina Cole works at
3 patients have reviewed Dina Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dina Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dina Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dina Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.