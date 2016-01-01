See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Berwyn, IL
Dinora Flores, APN

Internal Medicine
2.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dinora Flores, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berwyn, IL. They graduated from Saint Xavier University School of Nursing.

Dinora Flores works at Oak Street Health Berwyn in Berwyn, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Berwyn
    7000 Cermak Rd, Berwyn, IL 60402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 734-5761
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    About Dinora Flores, APN

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1073024501
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Xavier University School of Nursing
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dinora Flores, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dinora Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dinora Flores has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dinora Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dinora Flores works at Oak Street Health Berwyn in Berwyn, IL. View the full address on Dinora Flores’s profile.

    Dinora Flores has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dinora Flores.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dinora Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dinora Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

