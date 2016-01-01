Overview of Djuna Harper, NP

Djuna Harper, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania.



Djuna Harper works at Djuna W. Harper in Bellingham, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.