Djuna Harper, NP
Overview of Djuna Harper, NP
Djuna Harper, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania.
Djuna Harper's Office Locations
Djuna W. Harper, ARNP1101 Harris Ave Ste 27, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 714-9574
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Djuna Harper, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1316033855
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Child Guidance Clinic
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- New York University
