Donald Harvey, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.8 (5)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Donald Harvey, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNTHSC.

Donald Harvey works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Legacy Community Health
    1415 California St, Houston, TX 77006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 548-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Village Medical
    9450 Hammerly Blvd, Houston, TX 77080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 461-2915

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 21, 2019
    Mr. Harvey was very informative on my meds. He also made me feel very comfortable in an awkward environment.
    Michael Hernandez — Nov 21, 2019
    Photo: Donald Harvey, PA-C
    About Donald Harvey, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770502114
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNTHSC
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donald Harvey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Donald Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donald Harvey works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Donald Harvey’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Donald Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donald Harvey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donald Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donald Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

