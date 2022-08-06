See All Neuropsychologists in Pompano Beach, FL
Donald Rose, PSY

Neuropsychology
4.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Donald Rose, PSY

Donald Rose, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Pompano Beach, FL. 

Donald Rose works at Donald L. Rose Psyd and Associates PA in Pompano Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Donald Rose's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Donald L. Rose Psyd and Associates PA
    550 SW 3rd St Ste 304, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 941-4388
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Aug 06, 2022
    He doesn't waste time making you figure out the answers all on your own. He gives you a practical approach to make important decisions. His focus on neuropsychology is important for those with brain injuries, TBI's, strokes, cardiac arrests or needing short/long term rehab. He's been an asset helping me navigate some of those unexpected changes in my life, surgeries & the losses that come from major long-term illness. I'm impressed even with his colleagues in other fields. Someone's friends reveal a lot about them. I've been highly recommending him. Thank you.
    Gina — Aug 06, 2022
    Photo: Donald Rose, PSY
    About Donald Rose, PSY

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063461127
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donald Rose has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Donald Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donald Rose works at Donald L. Rose Psyd and Associates PA in Pompano Beach, FL. View the full address on Donald Rose’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Donald Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donald Rose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donald Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donald Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

