Dr. Donald Vanarsdale, OD

Optometry
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Donald Vanarsdale, OD

Dr. Donald Vanarsdale, OD is an Optometrist in Chattanooga, TN. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vanarsdale's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5805 Lee Hwy Ste 303, Chattanooga, TN 37421 (423) 894-0100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Lens Exams
Post-Operative Care
Contact Lens Exams
Post-Operative Care

Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 17, 2020
    About Dr. Donald Vanarsdale, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1982749321
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Vanarsdale, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanarsdale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanarsdale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vanarsdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanarsdale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanarsdale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanarsdale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanarsdale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

