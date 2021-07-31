Donna Geraci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Donna Geraci
Overview of Donna Geraci
Donna Geraci is a Nurse Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donna Geraci's Office Locations
- 1 2000 Mary St Ste 115, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Directions (412) 586-6914
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
Caring professional who listens and explains well. Willing to see me in person with a short notice was relieving medications were spot on would highly recommend this conciences provider
About Donna Geraci
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912302415
Frequently Asked Questions
Donna Geraci accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donna Geraci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Donna Geraci. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Geraci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Geraci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Geraci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.