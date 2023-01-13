Donna Koga, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donna Koga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Donna Koga, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Donna Koga, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Torrance, CA.
Locations
Donna Koga22730 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 209, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 989-8082
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Donna is such a sweetheart and makes each session so fun! From the start, she gave me the impression that she truly cares about her clients. She was very validating when I would talk about my problems, and always gave me new perspectives on them that I haven't really thought about before. I also love that our sessions were so lighthearted; we would talk about a variety of things each time, and it always uplifted my spirits or taught me something new. I used to be a huge overthinker but over time, her advice cleared my head and changed my way of thinking. She has really helped me out and I am so grateful for her :-)
About Donna Koga, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1891966651
