Dr. Dora Windsorova, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Windsorova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dora Windsorova, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dora Windsorova, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Florence, SC.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2137 Hoffmeyer Rd Ste D, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 662-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Windsorova?
About Dr. Dora Windsorova, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Czech
- 1316011240
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Windsorova accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Windsorova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Windsorova speaks Czech.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Windsorova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Windsorova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Windsorova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Windsorova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.