Doreen Schneider, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Doreen Schneider, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Woodland Hills, CA. 

Doreen Schneider works at Comforting Home Hospice Inc. in Woodland Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comforting Home Hospice Inc.
    20700 Ventura Blvd Ste 203, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 269-3991
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health

    About Doreen Schneider, MFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1619136066
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

