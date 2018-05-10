Dr. Boehr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Boehr, DC
Dr. Douglas Boehr, DC is a Chiropractor in Topeka, KS.
- 1 2033 SW McAlister Ave, Topeka, KS 66604 Directions (785) 272-6325
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr Boehr is the best.He took the finest care of my wife, daughter and myself for years.I love that he educates you and your family members to take care of yourself to adjust yourself and save money.
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1588672174
