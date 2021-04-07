Dr. Douglas Col, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Col is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Col, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Ashland, OR.
Douglas Col PhD542 Washington St Ste 200, Ashland, OR 97520 Directions (541) 488-6941
- Medicare
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
From personal experience he is the best therapist I have ever talked to he actually helped me more in three sessions than anyone else over many years
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Col has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
