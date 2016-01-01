Dr. Aamir Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aamir Malik, MD
Overview of Dr. Aamir Malik, MD
Dr. Aamir Malik, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik's Office Locations
Sabas F Abuabara M.d. P.A.730 N Main Ave Ste 321, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 228-9481
South Side Vascular Clinic7500 Barlite Blvd Ste 305, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 228-9481
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aamir Malik, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1689658833
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
