Dr. Aaron Banks, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aaron Banks, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Banks works at Pediatric Heart Center in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Pediatric Heart Center Inc.
    500 Old River Rd Ste 105, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 664-0808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Allergies
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Symptoms, Heart Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 01, 2019
    Dr. Banks is wonderful! Not only knowledgeable but a great and friendly personality. He's been treating my son for a rheumatic fever episode he had.
    Cpratt in Bakersfield, CA — Jul 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aaron Banks, MD
    About Dr. Aaron Banks, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447283775
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Banks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Banks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Banks works at Pediatric Heart Center in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Banks’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.