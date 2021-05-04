Dr. Bobb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Bobb, MD
Dr. Aaron Bobb, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
UWVMC Psychiatry/Counseling Ctr4445 Talbot Rd S, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 656-4055
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Incredibly attentive and understanding to all my concerns. Highly recommend
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Bobb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bobb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bobb has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bobb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bobb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bobb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bobb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bobb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.