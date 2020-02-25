Dr. Fay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Fay, MD
Overview of Dr. Aaron Fay, MD
Dr. Aaron Fay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fitchburg, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fay's Office Locations
- 1 33 Electric Ave Ste 105, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Directions (978) 342-8752
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I needed cataract surgery and was fortunate to have Dr Aaron Fay perform my surgery. He was very kind and professional, explaining procedure in detail. The surgery went great and my vision has dramatically improved. He’s the best in his field. Couldn’t be happier with my vision
About Dr. Aaron Fay, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1992795454
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye & Ear Infirm-Harvard U
- Harkness Eye Inst-Columbia U-Presby Mc
- Overlook Hosp-Columbia U
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Ophthalmology
