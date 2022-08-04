Overview

Dr. Aaron Hoffman, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center and UAB Hospital.



Dr. Hoffman works at West Alabama Neurosurgery & Spine PC in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.