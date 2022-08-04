Dr. Aaron Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Aaron Hoffman, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center and UAB Hospital.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Locations
-
1
West Alabama Neurosurgery Spine PC701 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 737-6085
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Dch Regional Medical Center
- UAB Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoffman?
The absolute best Doctor I have ever had.
About Dr. Aaron Hoffman, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1902010788
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.