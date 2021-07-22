Overview of Dr. Aaron Shapiro, MD

Dr. Aaron Shapiro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Dept of Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Bryn Mawr, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.