Dr. Aaron Shapiro, MD
Dr. Aaron Shapiro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dept of Otolaryngology1920 Chestnut St Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions
Dept of Otolaryngology1030 E Lancaster Ave Ste L, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Worker's Compensation
I'm an underweight 70-year-old professional who is still working part-time. I developed a wattle under my chin (genetic), which makes me look older than the rest of me. Dr. Shapiro did lipo on the wattle and then gave me a neck lift. I am very pleased with the results. He is very professional and competent. I chose him because he has tons of experience working from the neck up.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1770690257
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, N.Y.
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
