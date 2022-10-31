See All Ophthalmologists in Citrus Heights, CA
Dr. Aaron Skelton, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aaron Skelton, MD

Dr. Aaron Skelton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Skelton works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Skelton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    7115 Greenback Ln Fl 1, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Stye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Examination Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Complications Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
YAG Iridotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 31, 2022
    Dr Skelton is an excellent doctor. He is thorough, knowledgeable, kind and personable. He always takes time to make sure all my questions have been answered. I highly recommend him.
    CC — Oct 31, 2022
    About Dr. Aaron Skelton, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1538543475
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UC Davis|University Of California, Davis
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harbor / UCLA|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

