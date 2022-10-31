Dr. Aaron Skelton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Skelton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Skelton, MD
Dr. Aaron Skelton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Skelton works at
Dr. Skelton's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group7115 Greenback Ln Fl 1, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skelton?
Dr Skelton is an excellent doctor. He is thorough, knowledgeable, kind and personable. He always takes time to make sure all my questions have been answered. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Aaron Skelton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1538543475
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis|University Of California, Davis
- Harbor / UCLA|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skelton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skelton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Skelton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Skelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skelton works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Skelton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.