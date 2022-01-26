See All Plastic Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Aaron Smith, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (62)
Map Pin Small Colorado Springs, CO
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aaron Smith, MD

Dr. Aaron Smith, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Smith works at Aaron Smith Plastic Surgery in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aaron Smith Plastic Surgery
    5901 Corporate Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 355-1956

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • St. Francis Medical Center
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 26, 2022
    Dr. Smith was amazing. Explained all options of my breast reconstruction and the pros and cons of each. Was very professional and made me feel at ease. And the end result is exactly what I wanted.
    Rachel Joseph — Jan 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Aaron Smith, MD
    About Dr. Aaron Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417159625
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Internship
    • University of Arizona Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Augsburg College
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Aaron Smith Plastic Surgery in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

